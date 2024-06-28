Popular TV actor Hina Khan has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

The 36-year-old actor took to her official Instagram handle to share the unfortunate news and requested respect and privacy during the challenging time.

Furthermore, Khan assured fans that she is determined to overcome the challenge with her family by her side.

She wrote on Instagram, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger (sic)."

Furthermore, she added, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina (sic)."

Celebrities such as Ankita Lokhande, Rohan Mehra, Aamir Ali, Sayantani Ghosh, and others have wished her a speedy recovery.