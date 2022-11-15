Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan along with his team arrived in Assam to shoot for his upcoming movie "Fighter" on November 15.

Later, he headed towards Salonibari military base in Assam's Tezpur district.

According to sources, the film will be shot using state-of-the-art equipment, including Sukhoi 30 fighter jet and the film shoot will begin on November 18.

The other two lead actors Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will also be joining Hrithik Roshan later for the film shooting at the military base.

Hrithik announced 'Fighter' on his birthday last year and had also shared a motion poster with the caption, ''Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

''Fighter'' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

This will be Roshan's first film with Kapoor and Padukone.

On the other hand, Roshan will be seen as Indian Air Force pilot while Anil Kapoor will play his mentor role.

Well-known for meticulously preparing his films, Fighter is no different.

The first schedule is preceded by a three-month intensive regimen for which Roshan religiously sculpted a lean physique for the action thriller.