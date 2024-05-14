Actor Jackie Shroff on May 14, moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection for unauthorized use of his nickname, 'Bhidu'.

Filing a petition, Shroff initiated legal action against several entities for using his name, images, voice, and his moniker 'Bhidu' without authorization.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on May 15 wherein the court will most possibly issue an interim order following the proceedings.

Advocate Pravin Anand who is representing the actor informed the court that his images have been used in offensive memes, and his voice has also been misappropriated for similar purposes in certain cases.

In his plea, the actor sought the protection of the names Jackie Shroff, Jackie, Jaggu Dada as well as Bhidu.

Furthermore, Shroff also requested that the Department of Technology and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) be instructed to remove all links and websites that unlawfully violate his personality rights.

In a similar incident in 2023, Anil Kapoor had also approached the court seeking protection of his personality rights.