Acclaimed actor James McCaffrey, recognized for his various roles in television and film, including the iconic character Max Payne from the namesake video game series, has died aged 65. His death was confirmed by his agent, David Elliot, stating that McCaffrey succumbed to myeloma, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells, on Sunday.

His last moments were spent at his Larchmont home, a suburb of Manhattan, New York, with his family and friends. His wife and fellow actor, Rochelle Bostrom, disclosed that McCaffrey bravely fought against myeloma. McCaffrey's career of 35 years significantly contributed to television and gaming industries.

He is remembered for his roles in popular TV shows like 'Rescue Me,' where he played a New York City firefighter post the September 11 attacks. Kevin Dillon, a fellow New York actor and 'Entourage' star, shared a tribute to McCaffrey on social media. McCaffrey's voice-over role as Max Payne, a former NYPD officer turned vigilante, gained him substantial recognition in the gaming world.

The character still holds popularity among gamers. James McCaffrey is survived by his wife, Rochelle Bostrom, his daughter, Tiernan McCaffrey, and other family members.