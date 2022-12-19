Actress Kangana Ranaut has sought permission from the Lok Sabha Secretariat to film her upcoming movie Emergency inside the Parliament premises, reports claimed.

Her letter is being taken into consideration, although reports indicate that she is unlikely to receive approval.

Ranaut reportedly asked for permission to film the movie about the Emergency within the Parliament buildings in a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In general, private organisations are not permitted to film or take pictures within the Parliament building; but, if the activity is required for official government business, a separate set of rules may apply.

''Mainly state broadcasters Doordarshan and Sansad TV are allowed to shoot programmes or events inside Parliament. However, there is no precedent of permission being given to a private party for shooting inside Parliament for private work,'' the reports added.

Kangana Ranaut is the film's director, producer, and writer, and the shooting for the movie Emergency began in June of this year. In the movie, she is also essaying the role of Indira Gandhi, the country's former prime minister who imposed the Emergency in 1975.

The movie Emergency is billed as the story of a turning point in India's political history. "I decided to tell this story because Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history that changed the way we view power," Kangana Ranaut said in a statement.

She had stated that the power dynamics that were in play at the time fascinated her.

Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency on June 25, 1975, and it lasted until March 21, 1977. During the 21-month time frame, the principal privileges of individuals were put under severe controls.

In the wake of lifting the Crisis, Indira called for Lok Sabha decisions, in which her Congress party was given a devastating loss - it's very first since the country's freedom in 1947 - by the consolidated resistance of the Janata Party.



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