Actor Lakshya Lalwani has revealed the intense preparation he underwent to portray a commando in the upcoming film "Kill," produced by Karan Johar. The actor shared that he dedicated nine months to rigorous training to convincingly portray the role.

Starting his journey in wrestling during his school days, Lakshya, now 18, delved deeper into physical conditioning for his character in "Kill." He emphasized the significant effort invested in preparing for the demanding role.

"We trained for eight or nine months consecutively," Lakshya mentioned in a statement, highlighting the commitment and dedication required for the role.

"Kill," which premiered earlier at the Toronto Film Festival, has already garnered acclaim for its intense action sequences and gripping storyline. Karan Johar, discussing the film, described it as the most violent production to emerge from India, marking a departure from his usual cinematic genre.

"It’s a complete diametric shift of genre for me," Johar expressed, underscoring the film's departure from his previous works.

Apart from Lakshya Lalwani, "Kill" features Raghav Juyal and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit cinemas on July 5, promising audiences an adrenaline-packed experience.

The narrative and portrayal in "Kill" signify a bold venture for Karan Johar's production house, signaling a departure into uncharted territory within Indian cinema.