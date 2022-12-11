“Detergent mein bhi gender hota hein Aaj hi pata chala,” .. This is the comment an instagram user commented after watching Milind Soman’s latest ‘Vim liquid for men’ ad.

Actor and Model Milind Soman is in news again and this time he gets brutally trolled for promoting vim liquid for men. Netizens said that the ad promotes gender stereotypes while trying to school men about household chores. As he promoted the ad in his instagram account, people seemed quite upset with him and his ad. It seemed that the brand was vocalizing for gender equality and also got trolled for gender discrimination by calling men’s colour as black.



Expressing disappointment over Milind's latest stunt, a user on Instagram commented, "Sir!! It is so disappointing to see you endorse such things. What on earth has a detergent liquid got to do with men doing the bare minimum???

Another wrote in the comment section of the video, "Are you serious??? In 2022?? Change the bottle from yellow to black to 'feel masculine'.

An user wrote jokes apart, chores are not gender specific. Ghar sabka hai, ghar ke kam bhi sabke hain!

A girl commented “I honestly hope that this is a spoof video and not a real one. I really hope not.”

Milind Soman will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ where he will be essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.