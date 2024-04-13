Actor Ram Charan is poised to receive an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai on April 13 joining a prestigious list of recipients including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Director Shankar.

Ram Charan, whose career took flight with his debut in the 2007 film 'Chirutha,' has since captivated audiences with his performances across various movies. His talent has earned him numerous accolades, including Nandi Awards, Filmfare Awards, South Indian International Movie Awards, and more. Notably, he has received a nomination for the Critics' Choice Awards in the Best Actor category for his role in 'RRR.'

In recognition of his significant contributions to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship, Vels University has chosen to honor Ram Charan. Alongside him, distinguished individuals such as Dr. P Veeramuthuvel, Project Coordinator at Chandrayaan, ISRO; Dr. GSK Velu, Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare; and Padma Shri recipient table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will also be recognized.

While awaiting the prestigious honor, Ram Charan remains focused on his professional endeavors. He is gearing up for the release of 'Game Changer,' a film in which he stars alongside Kiara Advani. The movie revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer's crusade against political corruption by advocating for fair elections to bring about governance reform.