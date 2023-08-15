Actor Rana Daggubati regrets the backlash Sonam Kapoor is receiving as a result of his recent remark. Sonam was not specifically mentioned by Rana, but she said that a "Bollywood heroine" wasted actor Dulquer Salman's time on the film's set. Dulquer and Sonam collaborated on The Zoya Factor.

Now, in a fresh tweet, Rana clarified his comments and even apologised to Sonam and Dulquer. “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted,” he said.

I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.

I take… — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 15, 2023

He added, "I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

At a pre-release event for King of Kotha, Pinkvilla reported Rana as saying, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer."

He continued, "While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.” But Rana was too upset and confronted the film's producers about the same.