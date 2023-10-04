Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in online gaming-betting case
Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in online gaming-betting case on October 4.
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Ranbir Kapoor
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by ED in an online gaming-betting case, according to the reports emerged on October 4.
The investigation agency is looking into the participation of a number of Bollywood performers and actresses in the Mahadev internet betting case. The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into their participation in the promotion of the app's wedding and success celebration in the UAE.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
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