Ranbir Kapoor has back-to-back film releases in 2022 with Shamshera and Brahmstra: Part One - Shiva after a four-year hiatus following the release of Sanju (2018). Also, he made cameo appearances in the movies Govinda Naam Mera and Rocket Gang. The actor previously said that he would like to take a sabbatical following the release of his next two movies to assess where he stands as an actor.

Along with his most recent two acting roles, Ranbir had a busy year in 2022 because he wed actress Alia Bhatt and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha Kapoor, on November 6.His rom-com Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, directed by Luv Ranjan, releases in theatres on Wednesday. In the movie, he performs with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time.

The actor discussed his hesitation to sign up for anything after his professional responsibilities for this year are over while promoting the movie. Ranbir stated in a GOODTiMES interview, “

"I've not signed anything after Animal. I haven't signed a film yet and I'm not looking for anything also. I would like to take a little bit of a break to understand after Tu Jhooti Main Makkar and Animal where I stand, where the film industry stands."

The actor also added that the reason he felt he needed to take a step back was so he can access the state of the industry as well. He stated, "I think there has been a huge correction the film industry also, post pandemic, about the stories, about budgets, actor fees. I think that the industry is going through a correction phase and I think by next we will back on our feet."

On the other side, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has gone all-out with daring and edgy content, putting everything at it. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, seems to be working hard to resurrect his chocolate boy image, but it is entirely up to the audience to determine if they are excited about this or not.

Luv Ranjan's fifth directorial will be Tu Jhooti main makkar, following his successful collaborations with Kartik Aryan in Pyaar ka Punchnama 1 & 2, Akaash Vaani, and Sonu ke teetu ki sweety.

The cast of Tu Jhoothi main Makkar features Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. Kartik Aryan appears in the film as a cameo, which is not surprising given Kartik's luck with Luv Ranjan's films.