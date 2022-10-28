Randeep Hooda is currently making headlines after announcing his engagement to Manipuri girl Lin Laishram.

The dating rumours had been circulating for some time. They have, however, made it official. Lin, who has appeared in films such as Mary Kom, also posted photos of herself with Randeep on her Instagram account.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the actor posted a series of photos to his Instagram account.

Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos of himself with Lin and his parents. The rumoured couple and the Hooda family looked stunning as they posed for photos in traditional attire.

In the caption, he wrote, “Love and light to all around the world” in the caption. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section. "I wish u live happy like this," one fan wrote.

The couple posed with diyas in their hands in the first photo. His parents were also photographed holding diyas in the other images.

Lin is a jeweller and an actor. She has appeared in films such as 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Mary Kom.' In 2021, she first appeared on Randeep's Instagram feed when he wished her a happy birthday and wrote, "Keep smiling in the sun.. always Happy Birthday @linlaishram." The actress also shared lovely photos from Randeep's Diwali celebrations.

It needs mention here that Randeep Hooda is preparing to make his directorial debut with 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar.' The film is based on the life of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, who will also play the lead role.