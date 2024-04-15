Actor Randeep Hooda on Sunday thanked "unknown men" after Amir Sarfaraz, an underworld don behind Sarabjit Singh's murder in 2013, was killed in Pakistan's Lahore. Sarfaraz was allegedly killed by unknown bike-borne men in Lahore.

He wrote on Twitter,

"Karma..Thank you Unknown Men. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served."

Amir Sarfaraz, alias Tamba, who killed Indian national Sarabjit Singh in jail, was assassinated by two unknown men in Lahore on April 14.

One of the Pakistan’s most wanted underworld dons, was killed by motorcycle-borne assailants at his home in the Islampura area of Lahore at around 1:30 pm.

He succumbed to his injuries after he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

The assailants rang the doorbell and when the victim opened the door, he was shot multiple times resulting in fatal injuries.



According to the daughter of Sarabjit Singh, there is a possibility that the Pakistan government is behind this. She feels that they might have done this to conceal the conspiracy of Pakistan government and the ISI to kill her father.