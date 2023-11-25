Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on November 25 took to his social media to share the news of his impending nuptials with actor from Manipur Lin Laishram. The couple, who have been dating issued a joint statement.

The statement drew a captivating parallel to the epic Mahabharata, citing the union of Arjuna and Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada as inspiration for their own marital journey. Randeep's post read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends."

The couple disclosed that the wedding ceremony is scheduled for November 29, 2023 and will be held in Imphal, Manipur. They expressed their joy and gratitude seeking blessings and love for their unique union of cultures. The statement read, "In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

Randeep Hooda, known for his versatile acting skills, has a slew of projects in the pipeline. He is set to portray the iconic Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. Additionally, fans can anticipate his on-screen chemistry with Ileana D'Cruz in 'Unfair and Lovely' and the sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Laal Rang 2'.

