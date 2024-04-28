In a significant development, Mumbai police crime branch apprehended actor Sahil Khan from Chattisgarh on Sunday morning in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. This arrest follows the rejection of Khan's anticipatory bail application by the Bombay High Court.

Khan, aged 47, faced questioning by the police regarding the Mahadev betting app, which stands accused of facilitating illegal gambling activities across various sports and games, including poker, card games, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket.

The crime branch is currently delving into alleged illegal transactions involving certain financial and real estate entities in the state and the promoters of the Mahadev betting application. The magnitude of the scam, as outlined in the FIR filed by the police, is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore.

Khan, along with 31 others, is under investigation, with police scrutinizing their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and technical equipment for further evidence.

Sahil Khan, recognized for his roles in films such as Style (2001) and Xcuse Me (2003), has also established himself as a fitness expert, boasting a substantial following on his YouTube channel, which counts over 2.8 million subscribers.