Actor Sara Ali Khan, who was recently in Guwahati for an Indian Premier League (IPL) performance, shared pictures from her visit to the Kamakhya Temple to offer her prayers.

The actress took to Instagram to share serene glimpses from her recent pilgrimage, capturing peaceful moments spent at the sacred site. She is seen sitting in the midst of a beautiful backdrop of the Brahmaputra river.

Sara posted a series of pictures where she was seen wearing a white chikankari salwar kurta. Along with the pictures, she shared an extract, encouraging her fans to slow down and embrace life.

"Moments of stillness amidst the perpetual flow. A purposeful reminder to breathe and go slow. Listen to the whispers of the river, feel the suns glow. Wander deep, embrace life and allow yourself to grow," read the caption of her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in Sky Force, a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

In the coming months, the audience will see Sara sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I have been working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me!"