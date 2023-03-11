Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen made a grand comeback to the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week on Day 3. This appearance is of particular significance as it marks her return to work after suffering a heart attack last month.

Sen, who had undergone an angioplasty and had a stent placed following the heart attack, looked stunning as she walked the ramp in a dull yellow lehenga and minimal jewellery. She flashed her evergreen smile and was greeted with loud cheers and claps from the attendees.

Fans and followers were elated to see the actor back in action, with many expressing their love and admiration for her on social media. One fan commented, “After being through so much she is walking the ramp,” while another wrote, “That’s how it’s supposed to be. The pose the grace so perfect she is! Hands down the best.”

Sen had informed fans about her heart attack on March 2, and had requested doctors to ensure no one knew about her hospitalisation. She later revealed that it was a “massive heart attack” which was triggered by a 95% blockage in one of her main arteries.

Last week, Sen took to social media to inform her followers that she has been cleared by her doctors and has started exercising at home. She is also set to resume work on her upcoming projects, including the dubbing for her film Taali and the shoot of the second season of the popular web series Aarya.