After receiving approval from the general council of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, actor Thalapathy Vijay is about to form his political party. This occurred many months before the pivotal Lok Sabha elections.

At the meeting, which took place in Chennai on Thursday, sources verified that the Kollywood megastar had received a proposal to register his party, declare himself its president, and create the bylaws.

Actor Vijay has a sizable fan base in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and has participated in a number of charitable endeavours.

He visited the family members of those who died in Thuthukudi Police firing back in 2018, which signalled his seriousness of his political debut.

Since then, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the South superstar's fan group, has participated in several political campaigns and run in the local body elections in Tamil Nadu.

In order to help the afflicted people, the actor even travelled to the southern areas of the southern state that had been devastated by floods in December.

Actor Vijay has previously stated that he planned to enter politics in 2026. But his supporters had pushed him to start registering his party as soon as possible.