Khushboo Sundar discussed her opinions about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most recent film, "Animal," in a frank manner. The actor-turned-politician said that her kids had advised her not to watch "Animal" during her speech at TV9's Witt: Female Protagonist - The New Hero Summit. She also questioned the attitudes of those who contributed to the movie being one of the largest box office successes.



Khushboo Sundar began by saying that she had not seen "Animal" when asked if she had. She said, "But as a member of the National Commission for Women, I have seen a lot of cases of harassment, abuse, marital rape and even triple talak, despite it being illegal."

Hinting at the audience's mindset, Khushboo added, "If a misogynistic film like Animal continues to bring in moolah, becomes one of the biggest box office grossing films, we need to think of the mindset of the people who make it a success."

Khushboo added that she holds the audience accountable rather than the filmmaker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. "We had a major issue with Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. But I don’t blame the director, because I think for him, it’s success which will count. We show what’s happening in society in films. We talk about respect for women and yet, people watch such films. I wouldn’t want my girls to watch the film. But they did watch it because they wanted to know what it was about. They came back and said, ‘Amma (mother), please don’t watch the film.’ Where are we heading when such films have a repeat audience", she concluded.

‘Animal’ also featured Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, among others in important roles.