Actor Vineet Kumar Singh returns to Mumbai after being stranded for hours at Dubai airport

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his roles in 'Mukkabaaz' and 'Chhaava', returned safely to Mumbai early Tuesday morning after being stranded at Dubai Airport. This disruption was due to an unexpected airspace shutdown over parts of the Middle East. Singh landed in Mumbai at approximately 3:45 am IST, following a delay caused by escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. The actor had expressed his uncertainty about the situation through social media updates while waiting for his flight.

“I am at Dubai Airport. 9:23 pm Dubai Time. Immigration done. Waiting at the gate for my flight. Fingers crossed (sic),” Singh shared on his Instagram story. His concern was palpable as he awaited further updates on the situation, hoping for a safe departure.

The airspace closure was reported amid heightened tensions following Iran's missile attack on US bases in Qatar, including the Al Udeid airbase. Explosions were reportedly heard in Doha, leading Qatar to shut its airspace. The closure left many passengers, including Singh, in a state of uncertainty. Singh noted that "We were clueless around 10:00 pm," highlighting the confusion among travelers who were unsure when they would be able to leave.

Despite the initial confusion, Singh's flight eventually boarded, albeit with a slight delay. “Then we got the news that boarding started. Flight takeoff [was] little late but everything was fine. Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport staff helped everyone," he remarked upon his safe return to Mumbai. The actor's relief was evident as he recounted the challenges faced due to the airspace restrictions.

This incident forms part of a broader escalation in the West Asia conflict, with the US activating air defence systems at the Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq. The situation is being closely monitored, with US President Donald Trump expected to meet his national security team to assess the developments. This escalation raises concerns about the potential involvement of more countries as tensions continue to rise in the region, potentially affecting international travel further.