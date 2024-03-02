Devoleena Bhattacharjee renowned for her roles in "Saath Nibhaana Sathiya" and "Bigg Boss," has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy, urging them to aid in repatriating the body of her friend, Amarnath Ghosh, reportedly shot dead in St. Louis.

Taking to social media, Devoleena revealed the tragic incident, stating that her friend was fatally shot on Tuesday, and his body remains unclaimed. The actor lamented that the police have not disclosed details about the alleged assailant. In her plea, she shared, "My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St. Louis academy neighborhood, US, on Tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood."

Describing her friend as an excellent dancer pursuing a Ph.D. who was taking an evening walk when he was shot multiple times, Devoleena expressed frustration that no information about the accused has been released. She highlighted the challenges faced by her friends in the US in claiming the body and urged the Indian Embassy to intervene, seeking assistance from Prime Minister Modi and Minister Jaishankar.

As of Saturday, Devoleena shared with her followers that there were no updates on the case or the release of the body. Responding to a fan's concern about rising hate crimes in the US, she stated, "Nobody cares about it. That's what I realized unless the person is an influential or a VVIP. The body is not yet handed over for the funeral. No updates, no information about the murderers at all. Friends in the US are trying to raise funds for the funeral."