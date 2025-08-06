Actress Kelley Mack of The Walking Dead fame passes away at 33 due to glioma

Actress Kelley Mack, known for her role as Addy on The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 33.

Mack passed away on August 2 in Cincinnati after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system, according to a statement from her family. A CaringBridge page had been created months earlier to share updates on her condition.

A remembrance is scheduled for August 16 in Ohio, with a further celebration of life planned at a later date in Los Angeles, where Mack lived and worked for the past 11 years.

Her family said, "Her vibrant spirit, creative passion and dedication to storytelling left an indelible mark on those who knew her and the audiences she captivated through her work."

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow, Mack joined The Walking Dead in season nine, appearing in five episodes.

Before gaining recognition on the AMC show, she appeared in several shorts and TV miniseries, including Unusual Suspects (2015), Grayson: Earth One (2015), Not Your Average Joe (2016), and Unscrewed (2016). She had numerous TV and film credits throughout her career.

Mack also featured in episodes of 9-1-1 in 2019 and Chicago Med in 2022. Her work included commercials for Budweiser, Dr Pepper, Dairy Queen, and Chick-fil-A, among others.

Off-screen, she lent her voice to projects such as Hailee Steinfeld’s voice match in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and a 2024 Hyundai Ioniq commercial.

Mack’s final credit, both as an actress and executive producer, is the upcoming Universal (2025). Weeks before her death, she posted on Instagram about the film’s world premiere at the Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The post described the film as "a small, down-to-earth film about huge, out-of-this-world concepts," expressing anticipation to share it with audiences.

In another post about the premiere, Mack wrote that the comedy/drama/sci-fi film follows a couple of academics on a romantic break in a remote log cabin whose stay is interrupted by someone seeking their help with a major discovery.

Outside her acting and producing career, Mack was remembered by her family as an accomplished college tennis player who enjoyed hiking, pickleball, biking, playing piano, and travelling.

She is survived by her parents, brother Parker, sister Kathryn, grandparents, and her boyfriend, Logan.