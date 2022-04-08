Popular Bollywood and South Indian actor cum singer Shruti Haasan to visit Guwahati on the occasion of the Rongali Bihu celebrations.

Haasan will be accompanied by her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, a well-known illustrator and doodle artist, for a Bihu event in Guwahati.

Hazarika who originally hails from Guwahati, Assam, is currently based in Mumbai.

Hazarika recently made news for his solo work 'BLCK', an iconic display of black and white pieces that unsettle and challenge audience perceptions.

Earlier, Shruti Haasan herself revealed that she is the one to propose Santanu Hazarika in an Instagram post, she also shared a video of them participating in a couples challenge.