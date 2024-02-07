After a remarkable run in theaters for nine months Adah Sharma's film "The Kerala Story" is all set for its OTT premiere. The movie, which gained massive success and acclaim after its theatrical release in May last year, will be available on ZEE5 starting February 16 as announced by Adah Sharma on her Instagram handle.

In her Instagram post Adah Sharma shared the exciting news, stating, "FINALLY!!!!! SURPRISE!! The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5." The actress expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love received for the teaser of her upcoming movie, "Bastar: The Naxal Story," and hinted at the OTT release being a surprise gift for her fans.

The film, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was a box office success, earning over Rs 300 crore worldwide despite its small budget of Rs 15-20 crore. Adah Sharma led the cast, with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Devadarshini playing key roles.

Additionally, the trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma have collaborated again for "Bastar: The Naxal Story." The teaser, unveiled on Tuesday, featured a powerful one-minute monologue by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhavan, offering a glimpse into the intriguing storyline. The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on March 15, 2024.

With "The Kerala Story" making its digital debut, Adah Sharma's fans can look forward to enjoying the film's success once again on ZEE5, showcasing the enduring popularity and impact of the movie.