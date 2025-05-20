Actors Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to begin filming their highly anticipated project Tu Yaa Main in early June. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and penned by Abhishek Bandekar, the film is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and is slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release.

The first teaser of Tu Yaa Main, released in March, has already stirred excitement among fans. The brief yet gripping video hints at a high-stakes narrative that blends romance with suspense. Gourav and Kapoor play social media influencers who, while on a content-creation trip to the backwaters, get entangled in a dangerous survival game.

Adarsh Gourav, best known for his critically acclaimed role in The White Tiger, expressed his eagerness to explore new creative territory through this film. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he shared, “I’m truly thrilled to start working on this film. The shoot starts in June, and the prep work is already in full swing. It’s a completely different genre from what I’ve done before, and that’s what drew me to the project.”

He further added, “Collaborating with Bejoy Nambiar, who has such a distinct cinematic voice, and sharing the screen with Shanaya Kapoor makes this even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating.”

Tu Yaa Main marks the first on-screen pairing of Gourav and Kapoor and is also the first time director Bejoy Nambiar will work with acclaimed producer Aanand L Rai. Known for pushing creative boundaries, Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions has previously delivered cinematic gems like Tumbbad and Haseen Dillruba.

The film is particularly significant for Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. The newcomer already has a slate of upcoming projects, including Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey, and JC, a period comedy directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

With a fresh pairing, an intriguing premise, and a seasoned creative team, Tu Yaa Main is poised to be a unique addition to the slate of 2026 Valentine’s Day releases, promising audiences a thrilling ride that goes beyond the usual romantic drama.