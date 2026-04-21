Adarsh Gourav returns for ‘Alien: Earth’ season 2 as Peter Dinklage joins cast

Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav is set to reprise his role in the second season of Alien: Earth, with filming scheduled to begin next month. The upcoming instalment will also feature Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage, marking a major addition to the sci-fi series.

Gourav returns as “Slightly”, a character that drew strong critical and audience response in the first season for its emotional complexity. The series, created by Noah Hawley with Ridley Scott as executive producer, has emerged as one of the notable global sci-fi titles of 2025.

Season 2 will see Gourav share screen space with a returning and expanded ensemble that includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant and Dinklage.

Speaking about his return, Gourav said, “Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging.”

He added, “Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Referring to the creative team, he said working with “visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense,” adding that the ensemble cast “pushes you to constantly grow”.

Production for the new season is expected to begin shortly, marking another international project for Gourav as he continues to build his presence in global entertainment.