Adele gears up for big-screen debut in Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’
Adele ventures into acting with Tom Ford's Cry to Heaven. This film marks her first feature role, expanding her artistic pursuits beyond music
British music powerhouse Adele is officially stepping into the world of cinema, joining the cast of Cry to Heaven, a new feature film directed, written and produced by Tom Ford. The project marks her first-ever acting role.
The singer will share the screen with a high-profile ensemble that includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany and Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, according to Variety.
Adapted from Anne Rice’s 1982 novel, Cry to Heaven unfolds in the 18th-century world of the “castrati”—male performers whose voices were preserved through castration. At the center of the story are a Venetian nobleman and a castrated opera singer whose lives collide in unexpected ways.
The cast list continues to pile on star power, featuring Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal.
Ford’s third feature follows his acclaimed films A Single Man (2009) and Nocturnal Animals (2016). Pre-production is underway in London and Rome, with principal photography scheduled to kick off in January. The film is slated for release in the second half of 2026.
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