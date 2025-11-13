Adele gears up for big-screen debut in Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’

British music powerhouse Adele is officially stepping into the world of cinema, joining the cast of Cry to Heaven, a new feature film directed, written and produced by Tom Ford. The project marks her first-ever acting role.

The singer will share the screen with a high-profile ensemble that includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany and Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, according to Variety.

Adapted from Anne Rice’s 1982 novel, Cry to Heaven unfolds in the 18th-century world of the “castrati”—male performers whose voices were preserved through castration. At the center of the story are a Venetian nobleman and a castrated opera singer whose lives collide in unexpected ways.

The cast list continues to pile on star power, featuring Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal.

Ford’s third feature follows his acclaimed films A Single Man (2009) and Nocturnal Animals (2016). Pre-production is underway in London and Rome, with principal photography scheduled to kick off in January. The film is slated for release in the second half of 2026.