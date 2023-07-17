Fashion designer Karan Torani has launched his latest collection called Rafu: A Patch on the Fabric of Love. With the new collection campaign for Rafu, designer Karan Torani, who is well-known for his regal ethnic designs in India, showed off his narrative skills.

Actors Adil Hussain and Sheeba Chadha transformed into the new collection's face and spun a heartwarming tale of old-fashioned love in a little video clip to explain the idea behind the most recent traditional range. The advertising campaign explores the complexities of marriage and how "rafu" is required to forge an imperfect but perfect love.

"Marriages need work. Even after 34 years of living under the same same roof, sharing the same bed, a home, two children and a lifetime in between. I see my parents find new reasons for being upset and quarrel amongst one another", Torani wrote while sharing the concept of the collection.

Old lovers reuniting after years has to be my favourite genre of cinema.

"But the stories that stand for hope & reconciliation whilst falling in love with the same person all over again is what fills my heart, it gives me the reason to believe in second chances", Torani wrote in an another post.

This is one of those Campaigns that gave me so much joy while shooting it. Thank you @karantorani. Your design has Amazing Austerity and Grace. ?? Thank you @sheeba.chadha for your warmth and affection", Adil Hussain wrote describing his experience.