Adil Hussain, renowned actor from Assam won two international awards for his films at the Indo-German Film Week 2023.

Hussain won the Best Actor Award for two of his films “Foot Prints On Water” and “Max Min Meozaki”.

In his Twitter post, Adil wrote, “Thrilled to announce and Grateful to IndoGerman FilmWeek for Best Actor Award for two of my films #FootPrintsOnWater Awarded the Best Debut Film by Nathalia Syam and #MaxMinMeozaki awarded Best Film by Padmakumar M @ NathaliaSyam @ akaPadma @ MohaanNadaar @ tphquk @ iamsameksha @ mandybedi @ IndoGermanFilm”.

Thrilled to announce

and Grateful to IndoGerman FilmWeek for Best Actor Award for two of my films #FootPrintsOnWater Awarded the Best Debut Film by Nathalia Syam and #MaxMinMeozaki awarded Best Film by Padmakumar M@NathaliaSyam @akaPadma@MohaanNadaar @tphquk@iamsameksha… pic.twitter.com/sd231HCn65 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) June 7, 2023

“Foot Prints On Water” directed by Nathalia Syam is a thriller, the story of which revolves around an illegal immigrant father in the UK who looks for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police radar. The film stars Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Antonio Aakeel and others.

“Max Min Meozaki” directed by Padmakumar M is a comedy starring Nafisa Ali, Mandira Bedi, Adil Hussain and others.

Adil Hussain is known for his work in several Indian independent and mainstream film productions, as well as international cinema including “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” and “Life of Pi”. He received National Film Awards (Special Jury) at the 2017 National Film Awards for “Hotel Salvation” and “Maj Rati Keteki”.