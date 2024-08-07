Actor Adil Hussain has expressed his distress over the "heart-wrenching" visuals emerging from Bangladesh amid escalating political unrest. The actor, recently seen in the film "Ulajh," took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his views and urge the Indian government to take more action.

On Wednesday, Adil tweeted, “Heart Wrenching visuals from Bangladesh. The Attacks and Atrocities on Minority communities and on others in Bangladesh are Shocking! India must do more to Protect them.” He further stated, “I stand with the Pains and Sufferings of the Victims. And I urge the Perpetrators to Stand Down. They should hang their Heads In Shame for their Actions. All Political leaders, specifically Muslim Leaders of India Must, Must call out these Perpetrators.”

Previously, actor Sonu Sood also used social media to appeal to Indian citizens to help rescue fellow Indians stranded in Bangladesh. This plea followed the departure of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in a military aircraft amid widespread violence on Monday.

“We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us. Jai Hind (tricolour emoji),” Sonu wrote.