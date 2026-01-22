Adil Hussain joins Lakadbaggha 2, steps into expanded sensei role

Actor Adil Hussain has joined the cast of Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, replacing Milind Soman as the sensei in the upcoming sequel, scheduled for release later this year.

The recasting marks a key shift in the franchise, with the sensei character set to play a far more prominent role in the sequel’s darker, action-driven storyline. According to the makers, the film deepens its focus on animal rights while expanding the scale of its martial arts and action sequences.

Speaking about the project, Hussain said he was drawn to the first film’s central idea of standing up for animals, which he felt was rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema. He also spoke about reuniting with Anshuman Jha, with whom he has previously worked as both director and co-actor. Hussain described the martial arts training and action scenes as demanding, adding that Jha’s support on set made the process rewarding.

Hussain, internationally recognised for his role in Life of Pi, steps into a part that has been significantly expanded for the sequel. The sensei is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the journey of the protagonist, Arjun Bakshi.

The film features an international martial arts line-up, including Sunny Pang, known for Headshot and Havoc, and Dan Chupong, best known for Ong-Bak. The Indian cast includes Sarah Jane Dias and Vikram Kochar, alongside Jha, who reprises his role as an ordinary man turned animal-loving vigilante.

Beyond the screen, the Lakadbaggha universe has continued to expand, with a comic book series launched last year to build out its mythology. The makers have positioned the project as a long-term, multi-format action franchise with international ambitions.

Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is currently slated for a mid-2026 release.