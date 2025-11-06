Adil Hussain named festival ambassador for Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025

National award-winning actor and theatre veteran Adil Hussain will lead the upcoming Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025 as its Festival Ambassador, bringing his deep roots in theatre and cinema to the state’s biggest celebration of performing arts.

A native of Goalpara, Assam, Hussain has built a remarkable career that spans continents and languages. From regional theatre stages to acclaimed performances in films such as Ishqiya, English Vinglish, Lootera, and Mukti Bhawan, his journey reflects both artistic versatility and cultural depth. His international work includes noted titles like Life of Pi, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, and What Will People Say.

Known for his understated yet powerful performances, Hussain has earned recognition at major international festivals including Venice, Toronto, and Berlin. He received a Special Mention at the National Film Awards for Mukti Bhawan and the Best Actor Award at the Nordic International Film Festival in New York for his Assamese film Maj Rati Keteki.

Off-screen, Hussain remains a passionate advocate for “conscious cinema” — films that inspire reflection and empathy. A respected teacher, he has shared his expertise at institutions such as the National School of Drama, FTII Pune, and the Royal Conservatory of Performing Arts in Bhutan.

As the face of Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025, Adil Hussain brings more than star power — he represents a lifelong commitment to art that bridges cultures, ideas, and communities. The festival, celebrating the vibrant theatre traditions of the Northeast, is set to highlight stories rooted in local culture with a global sensibility.

With Hussain at the helm, audiences can expect a festival that celebrates the soul of performance — honest, humane, and deeply connected to the land it comes from.