Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Adil Hussain-starrer ‘The Storyteller’, based on Satyajit Ray's short story 'Golpoboliye Tarini Khuro' (Tarini Khuro, The Storyteller), will be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in the second week of October.

“Thrilled to announce that Our Film #TheStoryTeller got selected in Highly Prestigious Competition Section of @busanfilmfest cast led by one and only #pareshrawal and me will be screened in October 2nd Week in #SouthKorea. Directed by #anantmhadevan Along brilliant @revathyasha and @tannishtha_c @sirpareshrawalofficial”, Adil Hussain wrote on a social media post on Thursday.

The original Bengali short story Golpoboliye Tarini Khuro is one of Ray's numerous creations and gifts to the world of literature and is one of a series of stories based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro.

Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, whose 2010 Marathi biography 'Mee Sindhutai Sapkal' won three awards at the 58th National Film Awards, will star Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, two of Indian cinema's most revered performers.

The film's first trailer was released in March. Jio Studios' official Twitter handle shared the first peek, writing, "Poised to evoke fresh nostalgia in Ray’s legion of fans! @jiostudios in assoc with @purposeenterta1 & #QuestFilms announce #TheStoryteller, @ananthmahadevan’s retelling of #SatyajitRay’s short story #GolpoBoloTariniKhuro in Hindi (sic).”

The film's director, Ananth Mahadevan earlier in March said in a statement, “Ray's subtle treatment of the subject makes one smile at what is, in fact, a revenge story. An amalgamation of wit, drama, and even suspense, the film is an attempt to bring Ray to a generation that has only heard about him or been occasionally exposed to his collection”.