Adil Hussain, an actor from Assam, won the Best Actor award for the role in the UK Asian Film Festival's world premiere of 'Footprints On Water'.

Tongues on Fire Ltd., a non-profit corporation, organizes the UK Asian Film Festival, formerly known as the London Asian Film Festival. The Adil Hussain starrer was one of the major attractions, which ran from May 4 to May 14.

As well as being Nathalia Syam's directorial debut, the movie also features Nimisha Sajayan, Lena, and Danny Sura in key roles, in addition to Adil Hussain.

Apart from the best actor award, the film also won the ‘best debut film’ award.

It should be noted that on May 11, the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) presented the title of "Best Debut Film" to the film "Footprints on Water," which starred Adil Hussain, an internationally renowned actor from Assam.

The NYIFF made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday, “Celebrating an Extraordinary Journey! Footprints On Water wins the prestigious title of "Best Debut Film" at NYIFF, as acclaimed by the Film Critics Circle of India. This captivating masterpiece has left lasting impression, stirring hearts with its profound storytelling and mesmerizing performance”.