Critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain has been riding high on success after his strong, empathetic role as a father on the brink of financial and family ruin in Nathalia Syam’s ‘Footprints on Water’ has won multiple awards including the latest one where he won the best actor award at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival 2023.

The NSD alumnus who from a young age was exposed to Assamese folk culture, cultivating in him the interest in acting, propelled him to steer onto the entertainment path.

‘Foot prints on Water’ directed by Nathalia Syam is a thriller, the story of which revolves around an illegal immigrant father in the UK who looks for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police radar. The film stars Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Antonio Aakeel and others.

Earlier, the national-award winning actor won two international awards for his film ‘Footprints on Water and Max Min Meozaki’ at the Indo-German Film Week 2023.

Adil Hussain is known for his work in several Indian independent and mainstream film productions, as well as international cinema including “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” and “Life of Pi”. He received National Film Awards (Special Jury) at the 2017 National Film Awards for “Hotel Salvation” and “Maj Rati Keteki”.

Also read : Adil Hussain bags best actor award for two films at Indo-German Film Week 2023