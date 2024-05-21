The Bharat Pavilion at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival was a hive of activity yesterday with the launch of the trailer for the film Mercy.

Helmed by Mitul Patel, the film bravely addresses the contentious issue of euthanasia, a subject that remains outlawed in numerous nations, including India. Mercy, bankrolled by Everclear Films, tells the gut-wrenching tale of Shekhar, portrayed by Raj Vasudeva, who grapples with the harrowing choice of ending his terminally ill mother's suffering on Christmas Eve.

The film also features Niharica Raizada, Kunal Bhan, Aparna Ghosal, and the critically lauded actor Adil Hussain, who lends depth and intensity to this poignant narrative.

Raj Vasudeva, producer and actor, expressed his views on the film's reception at Cannes, saying, 'I comprehend that the film's subject is unconventional, but it's a discussion we all need to have. I was pleased with the reception of the film’s trailer, and this has made me optimistic about the film’s reception worldwide and especially in India.'

Produced by Anuradha Sachdev and Vasudeva, Mercy is poised to provide a deep examination of family dynamics, ethical quandaries, and the emotional upheaval that accompanies end-of-life choices.

The film aims to stimulate thought and dialogue, compelling society to face and comprehend the intricacies of euthanasia.