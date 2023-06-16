Fans are ecstatic over the long-awaited premiere of the mythological film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

Despite controversy from its initial teaser, the picture received significant advance booking, laying the foundation for a potentially spectacular box office result. As people went to the theatre, their enthusiastic presence and comments began to emerge on social media.

A video published on Twitter by a netizen recorded a remarkable event that drew everyone's attention and gave us goosebumps.

In the viral clip, a mischievous monkey could be seen peering through an opening in the cinema hall, fixated on the big screen where Adipurush was playing. Amidst the monkey’s curious gaze, the excited cinegoers filled the theatre with their shouts and cheers, united in their love for the film. Some even hummed and chanted the melodious “Jai Shree Ram” songa and “Jai Hanuman” from the movie, further adding to the festive atmosphere.

Bollywood is nowadays becoming very dangerous for our country..bcoz making movies on religious basis and political basis plays vital role in violence that happens right now....our new generation have taken Bollywood ideology ...", one fan wrote in a social media post.

"Seems people now acting like make hinduism to be believed. In doing such act the true spiritual meaning of hinduism getting lost. TV serial Ramayana when presented have kept that meaning and essense, and they never did need such gimmick either for publicity or promotion", another shared his views on the act.

Adding oil to the boycott fuel, another wrote, "We vanar sena boycott the film since Hanumanji has not been provided with reclining seat Finally kudos to the brains of PR and marketing team".