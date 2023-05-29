Ram Siya Ram, a new song from Om Raut's upcoming movie Adipurush, eloquently captures the love between Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki (Kriti Sanon) following her kidnapping. The song is a beautiful rendition of a well-known bhajan.

The song primarily portrays Prabhas and Kriti's anguish as they anxiously await Raghava's return with Janaki from Lanka. It showcases poignant moments of the couple amidst peacocks and sailing on makeshift boats, adding a breathtaking touch to the visuals.

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon have penned the song's lyrics and composed its melodies, with Manoj Muntashir Shukla as the author. The song also provides glimpses of Raghava's broken-hearted state as he prepares to seek Bajrang's help in rescuing Janaki. However, Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of Lankesh, remains unseen in the song.

Director Om Raut took to Twitter to share the song, stating, "The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram." Similar to the first song, titled Jai Shri Ram, this song has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

During the film's trailer launch a few weeks ago, Kriti expressed her emotions, saying, "I am very emotional today. I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special. I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me to play this role, and there are very few actors who get such opportunities in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."