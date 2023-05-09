The trailer for Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is here. It is a mythological drama directed by Om Raut that is based on the epic Ramayana. Sunil Singh plays Shesh, Devdatta Nage plays Bajrang, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, and Prabhas plays Raghav in the movie. Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, Kriti plays Sita, while Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the movie. Saif Ali Khan plays the part of Lankesh in the movie. On June 16, the movie will have a major global release in several languages. Due to complaints about the computer graphics and visual effects, the movie was previously delayed.

Dropping the trailer, Om Raut wrote, "Hari Anant, Hari Katha Ananta... Jai Shri Ram #AdipurushTrailer out now! #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June. #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar."

The movie upholds Lord Ram's virtues of Dharma, Courage, and Sacrifice, which are accurately reflected in the tasteful trailer. The movie will make its international premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York before heading to theatres. Speaking about the same, Raut had said, “We wanted to tell the story of Shri Ram and 'Ramayana' to the youth of not just our nation but the entire world... Getting a chance to showcase your work on a global platform like Tribeca enables us to complete one of the targets that we had.”

Promising to deliver grand visuals, the filmmaker added, "Challenges are always there but that will only make our cinema better and journey stronger. Especially with a film like this, which is a first of its kind in India, as we have used technology that is seen in big Hollywood films like Marvels, DC and 'Avatar'." The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.