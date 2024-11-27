Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a temple in Telangana on September 16, celebrated their union once again with a regal wedding ceremony at the Alila Fort Bishangarh in Jaipur. The couple shared enchanting pictures from the event on social media, captivating their fans with glimpses of their royal celebration.

Aditi shared a series of ten photographs on Instagram, captioning the post: "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other (sic)."

For the grand occasion, Aditi wore a stunning red lehenga choli featuring intricate detailing along the hem, paired with traditional kundan jewellery. Her accessories included a heavy necklace, earrings, a nose ring, and a headband, adding to her ethereal look. Siddharth perfectly complemented her in a beige sherwani, styled with a matching dupatta, exuding elegance. Both outfits were designed by Sabyasachi.

Earlier this year, Siddharth proposed to Aditi in a deeply meaningful way. Recalling the moment to Vogue India, Aditi shared, “I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddharth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her.”

She continued, “He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me.’ And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings.”

The couple, who have been in a steady relationship for nearly three years, first exchanged vows in a temple ceremony in Telangana. Their royal Jaipur celebration was a fitting continuation of their journey, blending their love for tradition and grandeur.