Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to Instagram to share her frustrating experience at Heathrow Airport, where she waited over nineteen hours for her luggage. Expressing her dismay, Aditi labeled the airport as the "worst" and criticized the officials for directing her to contact the airline instead of providing assistance.

In a post captioned "#Heathrow chaos x 10000," Aditi shared a picture of an empty luggage belt and revealed that she had already waited two hours without any sign of her luggage. The situation only worsened as her wait extended to over six hours. Aditi also posted a screenshot of her exchange with the airport's Instagram account, highlighting her dissatisfaction with the response she received. The airport advised her to contact the airline, stating that Heathrow has no control over baggage handling, which is managed by the airlines' ground teams.

Aditi's ordeal reflects common travel issues that many passengers face, especially in busy airports. Her frustration was palpable as she expressed disappointment at the lack of assistance from Heathrow officials.

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in 'Delhi 6,' has appeared in several notable films, including 'London, Paris, New York,' 'Murder 3,' 'Wazir,' and 'Padmaavat.' She is currently receiving praise for her role in the web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' Fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming films 'Lioness' and 'Gandhi Talks,' though formal announcements are yet to be made.