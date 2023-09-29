The much-awaited movie Tiger 3 has created hysteria ever since its ‘Tiger ka message’ was released on September 27. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. The movie is the third installment of the popular Tiger series, which has garnered a massive fan following over the years.

It was recently revealed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma that none other than Aditya Chopra himself wrote the iconic sentence "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi." This stirring exchange has gained a lot of traction online and among fans.

Maneesh, in a chat with ETimes, said that the recent video, which hinted towards the plot of the film was written and conceptualised by YRF head Aditya Chopra, including the dialogue “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi.” He shared that the dialogue is a “masterstroke” and added, “It’s a total paisa vasool big screen dialogue that will create hysteria when Salman says it on screen.”

Maneesh Sharma further said that Tiger is “perhaps the most iconic character” to come from Bollywood in the last decade. Maneesh said that he wanted to portray Tiger like how he has perceived him, in a larger than life manner, but also present a “deeper layer” to his journey. The new teaser of the film has Salman reprising the role of Avinash aka Tiger, who is now labeled as the “enemy number 1” of the country and is fighting for his “character certificate” from the country he has served for 20 years.