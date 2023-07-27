A fan recently reported seeing Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at a theatre. To see Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, they were there. There have been rumours of Ananya and Aditya dating for a while now.

An Instagram user posted a video earlier this week showing them taking pictures with Ananya and Aditya. Aditya donned a white shirt, while Ananya arrived for the movie sporting a pink top. They were in Mumbai's Jio World Drive.

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “Major fan girl moment during the Barbie movie with @adityaroykapur & @ananyapanday.” Reacting to the video, someone commented, “Such a great boyfriend he is! He literally went to watch Barbie with her.” “Adi took Ananya to watch the Barbie movie how cute,” added another. One more said, “Omg they are together.”

After they shared a stage at Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration the previous year, relationship allegations about Ananya and Aditya began to circulate. Aditya and Ananya's holiday photos from Europe were recently released online and quickly went viral. The two arrived back in Mumbai together, but cameras captured them leaving the airport separately.

Ananya and Aditya were seen last Saturday as they were out and about for a drive together during the Mumbai rains. Ananya appeared to try to hide her face from photographers as Aditya was spotted smiling while glancing at her.