‘Adolescence’ dominates Emmys with six major wins

Netflix crime drama Adolescence stormed the Emmy stage, taking Best Limited Series and collecting six trophies across major categories.

The four-part series, praised for its daring one-shot format and chilling story of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder, was created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne. Graham, who also stars in the show, accepted the award and described the production as a “huge collaboration,” crediting the cast and crew for its success.

“There are no winners or losers here; it’s all subjective,” Graham said on stage. “What we created was a family. Whether you were top of the call sheet or cleaning the Winnebagos, everyone was treated the same. That’s how you get the best work.”

The series faced heavy competition, beating HBO Max’s The Penguin, Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Black Mirror, as well as FX’s Dying for Sex. It also took home Best Writing.

Adolescence was among the most-nominated shows of the night, tying with The Bear and The Pitt at 13 nods each.

The drama features Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, the troubled 13-year-old at the centre of the story. Erin Doherty plays psychologist Briony Ariston, while Graham portrays Jamie’s father, Eddie.

Cooper, just 15, made history as the youngest-ever winner of Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. Doherty claimed Best Supporting Actress, while Graham picked up Best Actor honours.

Premiering in March, Adolescence continues to earn praise for pushing boundaries in storytelling and delivering one of the season’s most talked-about performances.