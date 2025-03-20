The drama "Adolescence" has ignited widespread discussions on the dangers of online influence, particularly its role in shaping youth violence and misogyny. The series, which follows the case of a 13-year-old boy arrested for murdering a schoolmate, exposes how internet subcultures, especially incel communities, can manipulate impressionable young minds.

Its impact has reached the highest levels of government, with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressing strong support for the show. During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Labour MP Anneliese Midgley asked whether he backed calls for "Adolescence" to be screened in schools and Parliament. Starmer revealed that he and his family have been watching it together, calling it a “very good drama” and a necessary conversation starter.

“This violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is a real problem. It’s abhorrent, and we have to tackle it,” Starmer stated. His remarks highlight growing political concern over the role of social media in fostering harmful ideologies among adolescents.

ALSO WATCH: Why You Should Watch Adolescence – A Must-See Drama

Co-written by Jack Thorne and starring Stephen Graham, Adolescence has resonated globally, sparking debates on the need for stronger online safety measures. Labour MP Johnathan Brash has called for elements of the show to be incorporated into school curriculums, stating that its hard-hitting message could help children recognize the dangers of social media before they are exposed to it.

Online safety has become a pressing issue for lawmakers, with the government pushing forward with the Online Safety Act, set to be enforced later this year. However, many MPs argue that additional steps are needed. An informal group of around 25 Labour MPs has formed to advocate for stronger protections against harmful online content, particularly concerning misogyny and radicalization.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling online harms but stopped short of endorsing a ban on smartphones for children under 16. Meanwhile, Conservative MPs, including shadow education secretary Laura Trott, have called for stricter regulations, with some advocating for outright smartphone bans in schools.

The debate over Adolescence underlines a broader concern: how to protect young people from online radicalisation and harmful content. While the government continues to refine its approach, the show has intensified demands for concrete action to ensure children’s safety in the digital age. Everyone, regardless of nationality, can gain valuable insight from this powerful drama.