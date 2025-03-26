Netflix’s crime drama Adolescence has become the first streaming series to claim the top spot in the UK's weekly TV ratings, surpassing major traditional broadcasters.

According to official figures from the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB), the show attracted 6.45 million viewers in its debut week, overtaking the previous streaming record of 6.3 million set by Fool Me Once in January 2024.

The four-part British miniseries, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy accused of murdering a classmate. Each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take, adding to its gripping realism. Graham also stars in the series as the father of the accused, alongside young actor Owen Cooper in the lead role.

Adolescence premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has received widespread critical acclaim for its storytelling, direction, and performances. The drama has also caught political attention, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer endorsing it as essential viewing. Starmer, who watched the series with his teenage children, supported calls for it to be shown in Parliament and government schools.

The success of Adolescence marks a turning point in UK television, as streaming platforms continue to challenge the dominance of traditional broadcasters.