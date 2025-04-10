Netflix’s breakout British crime drama Adolescence may return for a second season, with early talks underway between Netflix, director Philip Barantini, and Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment. The series has climbed to No. 4 on Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list, pulling in 17.8 million views between March 31 and April 6, according to Deadline.

The potential continuation comes as the four-episode series, which premiered March 13, continues to draw global attention. Co-created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, Adolescence centers on the arrest of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate. The show has been widely praised for its intense storytelling, unique one-take episode format, and unflinching look at social systems around youth crime.

Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner confirmed they are discussing a “next version” of the story with Barantini. While nothing is confirmed, they’re hoping to bring back both Graham and Thorne for the project.

“The idea was to make something you couldn’t look away from,” said Gardner, referring to the show’s continuous-shot technique.

The original series stars Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, the teen at the centre of the case, with Stephen Graham also appearing as Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller. As viewership climbs and conversations progress, a second season may be on the horizon for one of Netflix’s most talked-about dramas of the year.