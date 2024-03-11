Adult film star Emily Willis is currently in coma and on ventilator support, following a heart attack during her rehabilitation stay. The 25-year-old actor's condition is reportedly critical.

As per a TMZ report, her family has cautioned fans to be prepared for the worst. Initial assumptions of an overdose causing her cardiac arrest were dismissed by her father, Michael Willis, who clarified that Emily's toxicology tests were negative. He also revealed that Emily had lost significant weight, being only 80 pounds at her rehab check-in.

Emily Willis spent eight days in rehab before her heart attack. Her father stated that Emily was committed to overcoming her substance abuse and regaining her health. Her brother, Michael, started a GoFundMe campaign to cover Emily's medical expenses, which has currently raised $47,162 of its $600,000 goal. He also debunked overdose speculations, stating that Emily was receiving necessary treatment at the time of the incident.

Emily retired from the adult film industry two years ago and was exploring other entertainment fields. In an update, the family expressed gratitude for the donations and support received, and assured that the funds would significantly aid Emily's recovery.