After Mecca, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly visited Vaishno Devi Temple as a video has emerged online claiming to show SRK visiting the temple.

“Megastar Shah Rukh Khan reached the court of Maa Vaishno Devi to have her blessings”, one Twitter user wrote.

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan reached the court of Maa Vaishno Devi to have her blessings ♥️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/qQEDozlZiN — 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗜𝗘𝗥 ♕ (@TweetsofSoldier) December 12, 2022

One security guard can be heard in the video instructing the photographer not to take any pictures and he is also seen preventing the photographer from capturing the situation, in which Shah Rukh appears to be getting out of a car.

The face of the Bollywood star is completely obscured in the footage since the person in the video is wearing a black hooded jacket.

At the end of the film, footage from a mobile device shows the individual in question going ahead along the way to the temple, surrounded by security personnel.

Earlier on December 2, Said Hafiz, a journalist based in Saudi Arabia, also took to Twitter to post pictures of the Bollywood star worshipping at Mecca. “Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk performed Umrah in #Mecca today. May Allah SWT accept his umrah, Ameen”, he tweeted.

As photographs of Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah in Mecca began to circulate on social media, numerous Muslims began to criticize and question the Bollywood actor. Several Muslims replied to the Saudi Arabia journalist who uploaded photographs of Shah Rukh Khan, claiming that he worships Hindu deities in his house, which is considered the biggest sin in Islam.