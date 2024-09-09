Rahul Vaidya and his wife, Disha Parmar, have both been diagnosed with dengue, which has disrupted their Ganpati celebrations. Vaidya, the popular singer, revealed a few days ago that he was battling a high fever of 104°F due to the illness.

He shared a picture on Instagram with cold wipes on his head, captioning it "Dengue!" Shortly after, his wife, actress Disha Parmar, also tested positive for dengue.

Rahul Vaidya expressed his frustration on Instagram, writing, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki Disha ko bhi ho gaya." Parmar re-shared his post, adding, "Together forever," to show solidarity with her husband. She also shared a lighthearted photo of herself, saying, "Welcome to the sick club."

Rahul and Disha, who welcomed their baby girl in September 2023, have been active in their professional lives. Disha is best known for her roles in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Meanwhile, Rahul gained fame through Indian Idol and has participated in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.

The couple, who got married in July 2021, is now focused on recovering from dengue together.